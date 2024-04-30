Goofy Rhino Just Wants to Be Your Friend

Gentle and affectionate Rhino just wants to be your best friend! This handsome and goofy boy is just over a year old and very entertaining. He seems to have a wide-eyed wonderment of the world- every day brings something new and exciting!
Rhino is surprisingly mellow for a dog his age- he walks well on leash and just leans into you for as many pets as you can give him. He also responds very well to training and understands when it’s time to calm down.
Rhino was recently out with the mobile outreach team and he had a great day out- meeting tons of new people, soaking up attention from kids and getting belly rubs. He’s also been on a couple field trips with the Pasadena Humane volunteers. He’s an avid hiker and is up for any adventure.
Come meet your new BFF, Rhino, today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
