Art Committee to Select Bridge Artist Finalists, Utility Box Designs

Previous work of one artist applying to decorate Huntington Drive Pedestrian Bridge.
At its next meeting (agenda here) Monrovia's Art in Public Places Committee will select five finalists for the Huntington Drive Pedestrian Bridge (just a bit east of Myrtle). Here are all the artists applying to decorate the bridge:
The committee will also select five utility box designs. Here's one example:
See the full selection of utility box submissions on this page.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment