Art Committee to Select Bridge Artist Finalists, Utility Box Designs

Previous work of one artist applying to decorate Huntington Drive Pedestrian Bridge.

At its next meeting (agenda here) Monrovia's Art in Public Places Committee will select five finalists for the Huntington Drive Pedestrian Bridge (just a bit east of Myrtle). Here are all the artists applying to decorate the bridge:

Chelsea Hart

Cheyne Ellett

Donna Hargett 

Hannah Maximova

Jaylin Walker 

Joy Bushmeyer 

Katie McGuire

Kenny McBride

Marmalade Mural Company

Ryan Burch

Victor Fung 

The committee will also select five utility box designs. Here's one example:

See the full selection of utility box submissions on this page.

- Brad Haugaard

