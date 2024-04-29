A Moment in Monrovia History: Harry Fork and His Cows

Harry E. Fork's dairy on California Ave. in about 1896. Fork later had a bakery on Myrtle Ave. "Harry E. Fork is proprietor of the Monrovia Dairy, and we herewith show a few of his cows. His neat cottage home and dairy are situated on California Avenue, and a visit to his stables will convince anyone that the stock receives the very best of care. The cows are all high grade, testing from 100 to 120. He will keep nothing but the very best of stock obtainable, and consequently his customers are sure of getting good milk and cream." Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
