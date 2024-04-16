Monrovia High Gets Two New Basketball Coaches

Monrovia High School has two new basketball coaches: Alon Margalit will lead Boys Basketball and Remy Hare will take charge of Girls Basketball.
Margalit previously served as Head Varsity Boys coach at Blair High School in Pasadena, Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary in Montebello, Renaissance Academy in Altadena, and Academy of Sports Science Prep in Corona. He has had two appearances as a CIF Southern Section Championship Finalist, clinching one CIF Southern Section Championship title, and led his team to one State CIF Division 1 Regional Final. Margalit has consistently delivered seasons marked by 20 or more victories.
Hare previously served as Junior Varsity and Varsity Assistant Coach at Monrovia High School. An MHS grad, she excelled in basketball at the collegiate level, competing for Mount San Antonio College, Westcliff University, and La Sierra University. She also has a teaching credential and is committed to a dual career path as educator and athletic coach.
- Brad Haugaard
