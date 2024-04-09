Handsome Hawkeye Loves Walks, Trips in the Car, and Hiking

Handsome Hawkeye hopes he can be the apple of your eye. Hawkeye is two years old, weighs about 60 pounds and is such a good boy!
Hawkeye got to spend a few days in a foster home, and he was an ideal house guest. He is crate trained, house-trained and loved having someone to snuggle with on the couch. He walks well on a harness and seems interested in meeting similar-sized dogs.
He's also a ton of fun! He loves dissecting plush toys to uncover the squeaker, which he is convinced is the best part. He enjoys walks and trips in the car, so he would be a great hiking or maybe running buddy.
We have found that Hawkeye can be a bit shy with new people, but within a matter of minutes, he’ll attach his head to your lap for as many pets as he can get.
Hawkeye and all other dogs over 6 months old can be adopted for only $25 during the Love is Blooming adoption promotion at Pasadena Humane. The promotion ends on Sunday, April 14.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are released every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
Brad Haugaard
