MOHPG Presents $1000 Check to Bradoaks School Following January Fire
The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group presented a check for $1,000 to Principal Clavin McKendrick of Bradoaks Elementary School to help with the loss of teaching materials from the January 31 fire.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
4/26/2024
