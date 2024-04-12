Monrovia Board of Education May Go to Elections by District Instead of At-Large; New High School Courses; Etc.

~ Consider switching to have School Board members elected by districts (or, "trustee areas" as the district calls them), rather than at-large, and to have the process ready for the November 2024 election. This would involve dividing the area covered by the school district into smaller sections, each of which would elect its own school board member. Details.
~ Consider approving new high school courses: Introduction to Cultural Anthropology, Introduction to Sociology, Introduction to Physical Anthropology, Introduction to Physical Anthropology Lab, Motion Picture Appreciation, Physical Geography, Introduction to Psychology, and Marriage, Family, and Intimate Relationships. See here. And Entrepreneurship 2 and Personal Finance
~ Receive a presentation from PBK Architects for the fencing design for three school sites, and receive a presentation on the upcoming summer school program.
~ Consider recognizing April 21-27 as "Administrative Professionals Week," and Wednesday, April 24, as "Administrative Professionals Day."
~ Recognize April "Employees of the Month": Lorena Loera and Lydia Sanchez from Monroe Elementary School, serving as a teacher and instructional aide, respectively. From Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School, Heather Gac has been recognized as a teacher and Mildred Ramos as the Food Services Manager.
