Monrovia Police: Azusa Car Chase Ends in Monrovia; Stolen Tailgate; Husband Arrested for Battering; Drunk Drivers; Woman Whacks Man With Bottle; Etc.

Outside Assist
March 28 at 2:55 p.m., Azusa PD requested assistance regarding a grand theft auto vehicle pursuit that ended in the area of Myrtle and the 210 freeway in Monrovia. The suspect crashed the vehicle into an uninvolved party and then struck an Azusa PD vehicle. Azusa PD had two suspects detained while two other suspects had fled on foot. With the assistance of MFD one of the suspects was located and the other suspect was located nearby. All suspects were taken into custody by Azusa PD.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 1:12 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of S. Myrtle on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. Further investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to safely operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
March 29 at 9:12 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Colorado called to report that she lost her car keys and that her vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was entered in the system as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 29 at 10:14 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The caller reported that tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 29 at 2:48 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported his bicycle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 29 at 4:58 p.m., a petty theft was reported in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. The caller stated that the tailgate to his truck was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 7:59 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of E. Lemon reported her husband battered her. Officers and MFD responded and made contact with the victim who was visibly suffering from injuries. She was treated at the scene. The husband was arrested and taken into custody.
Medical Assist
March 29 at 11:03 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported that her friend collapsed and was not breathing. Officers responded and found a male adult subject on the ground with bluish skin and barely breathing. After using three separate doses of narcan the male adult subject started breathing normally and was revived. Paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital for medical treatment.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 2:20 a.m., a collision was reported in the 600 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who had collided into a parked car and a city sign. The driver was not injured but appeared to be heavily intoxicated. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 6:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Central regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed sings of being under the influence. An investigation revealed that the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
March 30 at 9:52 a.m., a caller in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks stated her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 30 at 4:14 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The caller reported her wallet stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
March 30 at 7:30 p.m., an employee of a store in the area of 6th and Duarte reported a customer failed to place his car in park and it slowly rolled forward, shattering the front window with the customer still in the vehicle. Officers and MFD arrived, but no one was injured. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 30 at 8:58 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the area of Huntington and California. Officers arrived and found one of the drivers was complaining of pain. MFD responded and provided care for the injured driver. He refused to be transported to a hospital. The driver who was found to have caused the crash was issued a citation.
Vandalism / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 31 at 2:59 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Royal Oaks reported an adult male subject shattered several front windows to their home and left the area. Officers were able to locate the suspect a short distance away. An investigation revealed the suspect was also intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Warrant Arrest
April 1 at 10:10 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male and female subject walked into the store, the female grabbed merchandise, and left without paying. The male subject dropped the items before exiting the store. Officers arrived and located both subjects a short distance away. The stolen property was returned to the store who refused prosecution. A computer search revealed the male subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 8:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a dispute. The caller reported that a male subject entered the store and was consuming items without paying for them. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. A computer search revealed he had warrants for his arrest and he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
April 2 at 6:55 p.m., a victim in 600 block of W. Huntington called to report his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision April 2 at 7:44 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Mill Run. The caller reported that a vehicle ran into a light pole. The vehicle was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is counting.
Domestic Violence
April 2 at 8:30 p.m., a female called and said she was arguing with her girlfriend and requested police. Officers arrived and while they were talking to the couple, they saw a visible injury on one of the female’s hands. She said the other female threw items at her and hit her hand. The aggressor was arrested and taken into custody.
Disturbing Subject – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 10:55 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report that a male subject at the location was yelling at customers and jumping in front of vehicles. Officers arrived and identified the male subject who appeared to be under the influence. An investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 6:29 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Duarte called to report that she heard sounds of a possible fight in progress in a nearby apartment. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties. An investigation revealed that an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend had escalated to a physical assault against the female. The boyfriend was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 5:24 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of E. Colorado reported a male subject had just been struck in the head with a bottle by a female subject. Officers arrived and saw the male subject was laying on the street and the female was in the house. The male subject was treated and transported to a hospital for treatment. The female subject was refusing to exit the home. She was eventually arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
April 3 at 5:59 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject in the area breaking vehicle windows and fleeing on a scooter. Officers arrived and located the suspect near the area. He arrested and taken into custody.
Loitering
April 3 at 11:26 p.m., an officer was patrolling the park in the 700 block of E. Lemon when the officer noticed a male subject who had been contacted several times about loitering in the area. He was cited for being in the park after closing and released at the scene
