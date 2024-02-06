Utility Box Artists Needed

Requirements:
- Design must reflect My Monrovia theme.
- Design must be submitted on the template provided.
- Colors on the rendering should be representative of the final colors.
- Design must be original and cannot infringe upon any copyright or trademark.
- Design must be family friendly.
Box Locations:
- 1005 S. Myrtle Ave.
- 110 E. Olive Ave.
- 198 S. Primrose Ave.
- 111 W. Colorado Blvd.
- 100 W. Lemon Ave.
Submittal Requirements:
- Open to residents and non-residents of all ages.
- Email completed application to Kerri Zessau at kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us with the subject line reading "2024 Art on the Box Application."
- Artists may submit up to two designs.
- Incomplete applications or applications received after the due date will be disqualified.
Design Selection:
- The Art in Public Places Committee will review and select the designs.
- Artists will be notified on April 18, 2024 if their design was selected.
- Designs will be evaluated on originality, creativity, quality and relativity in reflecting this year’s theme.
To download the PDF Application Form, click here. For questions, contact Kerri Zessau at 932-5564 or kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Brad Haugaard
