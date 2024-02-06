News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Utility Box Artists Needed

The City of Monrovia has five utility boxes that need painting - artistically. Artists can apply for the Art on the Box program, which will pay artists $700 to enhance utility boxes.

Requirements:

  • Design must reflect My Monrovia theme.
  • Design must be submitted on the template provided.
  • Colors on the rendering should be representative of the final colors.
  • Design must be original and cannot infringe upon any copyright or trademark.
  • Design must be family friendly.

Box Locations:

  • 1005 S. Myrtle Ave.
  • 110 E. Olive Ave.
  • 198 S. Primrose Ave.
  • 111 W. Colorado Blvd.
  • 100 W. Lemon Ave.

Submittal Requirements:

  • Open to residents and non-residents of all ages.
  • Email completed application to Kerri Zessau at kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us with the subject line reading "2024 Art on the Box Application."
  • Artists may submit up to two designs.
  • Incomplete applications or applications received after the due date will be disqualified.

Design Selection:

  • The Art in Public Places Committee will review and select the designs.
  • Artists will be notified on April 18, 2024 if their design was selected.
  • Designs will be evaluated on originality, creativity, quality and relativity in reflecting this year’s theme.

To download the PDF Application Form, click here.  For questions, contact Kerri Zessau at 932-5564 or kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us.

- Brad Haugaard

