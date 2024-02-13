For Vin, Everyone Is His Best Friend

One-year-old Vin is a happy-go-lucky lab/husky mix who has never met a person who is not his new BFF.
Vin is sure to steal your heart with his silly nature and A+ personality. He is very cuddly and playful, and he seems to get along well with other similar-sized dogs.
He recently spent the day out with the Pasadena Humane mobile team and had a wonderful time. He met dozens of people, played with every toy he could find, and got to practice all his training cues. He made fast friends with one of the other dogs- they even traded toys back and forth.
Vin is an active dog, so he would be an ideal hiking or walking companion. He walks very nicely next to his person like the well-behaved boy he is!
Vin and all other animals over 6 months old can be adopted for only $14 from February 8 – 18, during Pasadena Humane’s Make Your Heart Happy-Adopt A Pet promotion! All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in appointments are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment