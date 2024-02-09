News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
State of the City Address Feb. 13
Residents are invited to the 2024 State of the City Address at LOOK Cinemas in Old Town on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. City departments will host booths with activities and information, followed by the address at 6 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
2/09/2024
