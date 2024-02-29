News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Monrovia and Sierra Madre VFWs to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Vietnam War


The Monrovia VFW post will provide the color guard - which posts the flags - and a rifle team to render the rifle salute at a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration on March 23, at 11 a.m. at Sierra Madre's Memorial Park (222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.). The public event, hosted by Sierra Madre VFW Post 3208, includes speakers, a POW/MIA tribute, and refreshments, and is part of a national commemoration honoring service members. For more information call call (626) 355-7016.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)