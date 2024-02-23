News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Chamber of Commerce to Honor Community Award Winners

The Monrovia Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting and Awards Gala is on March 1st at DoubleTree by Hilton, Monrovia. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. The event will recognize the 2023 award recipients:

The Iris Award (Citizen of the Year) - Katie Gundersen

Monroe Award (Business of the Year) - Bowden Development, Inc.

Service to the Chamber Award - Brenda Trainor, Wonder Dog Ranch

Pam Fitzpatrick Award - Shawn Spencer, Girl Friday Solutions

Educator of the Year - Alison Meloserdoff, Wildrose School of Creative Arts

Firefighter of the Year - Hennessy Cabiles

Police Officer of the Year - Mike Garcia

Ambassador of the Year - Steve Bae, The Joint Chiropractic

Details here.

- Brad Haugaard
