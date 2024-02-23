Chamber of Commerce to Honor Community Award Winners

The Iris Award (Citizen of the Year) - Katie Gundersen
Monroe Award (Business of the Year) - Bowden Development, Inc.
Service to the Chamber Award - Brenda Trainor, Wonder Dog Ranch
Pam Fitzpatrick Award - Shawn Spencer, Girl Friday Solutions
Educator of the Year - Alison Meloserdoff, Wildrose School of Creative Arts
Firefighter of the Year - Hennessy Cabiles
Police Officer of the Year - Mike Garcia
Ambassador of the Year - Steve Bae, The Joint Chiropractic
Details here.
- Brad Haugaard
