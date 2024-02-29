News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Lots of Boys Fight in Parking Lot; Intoxicated Drivers; Three-Tire Car Hits and Runs; Man Threatens With Knife - Given Ticket; Woman Won't Leave Bathroom; Etc.
Public Intoxication / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 1:58 a.m., a caller in the area of Myrtle and Huntington said that his date had walked away from the bar they were at and was possible intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the female subject who appeared to be intoxicated. A computer check revealed she had warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 22 at 7:51 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Magnolia and Cypress. One of the involved parties fled the scene after colliding into another vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 10:42 a.m., officers responded to a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject driving erratically. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. A computer search revealed the driver had an outside warrant for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrests – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 3:07 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Mountain an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver and passenger had outstanding warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
February 22 at 4:49 p.m., a caller from the 200 block of E. Walnut reported she was a victim of fraud totaling approximately $5,000. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 9:00 p.m., callers in the area of Ivy and Colorado reported a vehicle collided into a parked car and fled the area. Officers arrived and were able to locate the vehicle and driver. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 23 at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Central and Mountain regarding a traffic collision investigation.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 23 at 8:37 a.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the area of Madison and Foothill. There was complain of pain only and the driver at-fault was issued a citation.
Hit and Run Traffic
February 23 at 11:15 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Fifth. A vehicle collided with a traffic signal and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 23 at 4:04 p.m., a caller in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista reported a window to a vehicle was smashed. The owner was notified and the vehicle was locked and secured. No entry was made and nothing was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 23 at 4:12 p.m., a victim of fraud walked into the MPD lobby to make a report. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 23 at 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and located the suspect. A computer search revealed she had warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
February 23 at 7:50 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Palm reported five juveniles burglarizing his neighbor's car. When the juveniles saw the resident, they all ran. Officers arrived and searched the area, but could not locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Juvenile Fight in Public
February 23 at 8:00 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a large number of male juveniles fighting in a parking lot. Officers arrived and located the victim and made contact with the parents who refused prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
February 23 at 9:43 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Duarte. Officers arrived and located the parties involved. One of the drivers displayed signs of being intoxicated and complained of pain. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 23 at 9:46 p.m., a caller in the area of Mountain and Lemon reported two motorists had just collided. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. Both parties did not want a collision report taken, but chose only to exchange information.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 24 at 4:14 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. A caller reported seeing a motorist traveling with a missing tire. Officers arrived and found three parked cars had been broadsided. They searched for the suspect vehicle and located it two blocks away, damaged and unoccupied. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 2:23 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Lime reported a group of people in the 100 block of W. Lime who appeared to be "huffing" from balloons. When officers arrived a large group of males ran in different directions and two male subject were detained. An investigation determined they were too intoxicated to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 24 at 9:30 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in a parking lot in the 900 block of E. Huntington. The caller reported that he was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle fled. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 24 at 11:45 a.m., a caller in a parking lot in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that her vehicle was hit while parked. An investigation revealed the suspect was attempting to exit the parking lot, hit the victim’s vehicle, got out to look at the damage and fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Brandishing Weapon – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 12:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject who brandished a knife at the victim. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Shoplifting
February 24 at 2:00 p.m., a theft was reported in a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and located the suspect vehicle nearby. The suspect wasn't inside the vehicle but the owner was. She stated she wasn't with the suspect during the theft and she had just entered the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
February 24 at 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with juvenile subject. The stolen property was recovered. The juveniles were detained, cited and released to their parents.
Battery
February 24 at 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Duarte regarding two subjects arguing about a parking problem. The suspect, who was in a U-Haul truck, was blocking the driveway to the complex and when the reporting party told him to move, a verbal argument ensued. As the suspect got into the truck to leave, the RP got in front of the truck to prevent him from leaving so officers could speak with him. The suspect ended up punching the RP, and the passenger of the truck punched the RP's wife, who was inside of a vehicle. Both suspects fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 12:41 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported in a complex in the 800 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and located the female subject who appeared to be intoxicated. It was determined that she was unable to care for herself. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 25 at 11:09 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a disturbed subject was being aggressive towards patrons at a local business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had outstanding warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 2:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject in the park after hours, in violation of a municipal code violation. The officer made contact with the male subject who had an open container of alcohol and refused to identify himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
February 26 at 2:41 a.m., an alarm company called to report glass was broken at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered a shattered window. An investigation revealed that a weapon was taken from the business. This investigation is continuing.
Theft from Vehicle
February 26 at 8:03 p.m., the victim called to report that she parked her vehicle in the 600 block of W. Duarte and when she came out she discovered it had been ransacked and property taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft of Mail
February 26 at 10:43 p.m., a witness in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject stealing packages. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the subject but he fled. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 27 at 10:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a possible fire. Officers arrived and located two subject using the fire to cook. A computer search revealed the subjects had warrants. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
February 27 at 12:18 p.m., a victim came to the MPD lobby to report that tools were stolen from the bed of his truck. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 27 at 12:50 p.m., a restaurant in the 800 block of W. Huntington called regarding a female subject refusing to leave the bathroom. Officers convinced the woman to exit the bathroom and requested consent to search. The search yielded drug paraphernalia. The subject was issued a citation.
Violation of Court Order
February 27 at 8:17 pm, a victim in the 500 block of Cloverleaf called to report a subject he has a restraining order against contacted him through social media. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
February 27 at 9:35 pm, a loss prevention officer from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male subject walked into the business grabbed merchandise and left without making payment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 28 at 1:45 p.m., the owner of a business in the 1600 block of S. California called to report that an employee who was terminated at the end of January had apparently stolen plumbing supplies from the company.
Grand Theft
February 28 at 4:41 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of S. Mountain called to report that his electric bicycle had been stolen from his residence. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 28 at 8:38 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington walked to her vehicle and discovered it had been burglarized. The suspect gained entry into the locked vehicle by shattering a window. The suspect took property and fled. Officers were able to locate the property taken, but items were still missing. This investigation is continuing.
