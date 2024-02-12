News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Black History Celebrationj at Library Feb. 17
Black History Month celebration Feb. 17, at Library with a spotlight on African American arts. Storyteller Ina Buckner-Barnette and crafts in the Youth Services area. Contact: asimpson@ci.monrovia.ca.us or 256-8269.
- Brad Haugaard
2/12/2024
