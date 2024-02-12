News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Black History Celebrationj at Library Feb. 17


Black History Month celebration Feb. 17, at Library with a spotlight on African American arts. Storyteller Ina Buckner-Barnette and crafts in the Youth Services area. Contact: asimpson@ci.monrovia.ca.us or 256-8269.

Brad Haugaard

