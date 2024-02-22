Monrovia Police: Three Catalytic Converters Stolen; Drunk Flips Car, Arrested; Juveniles Fail To Start Brush Fire; Drunk Driver Asleep In Middle of Street; More Drunks; And More...

Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 12:13 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle blocking a driveway and the driver asleep behind the wheel. Officers made contact with the driver who appeared disoriented. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
February 15 at 10:15 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Chestnut when she was flagged down by a resident. The resident reported that the catalytic converter to her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 15 at 5:03 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that property was stolen from his unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 15 at 6:08 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Monterey walked outside of their home and discovered someone had stolen their vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
February 15 at 10:48 p.m., an alarm company, for a construction site in the 100 block of E. Huntington, reported a male adult subject trespassing. Officers arrived, located the subject, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He refused to identify himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Injury Traffic Collision
February 16 at 12:34 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 1200 block of S. Primrose. A solo vehicle collided with parked vehicles and fled the scene. The driver was identified and located. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 16 at 7:20 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. Garfield reported that someone intercepted a check that was mailed to her and cashed it. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
February 16 at 8:05 a.m., a passerby in the 800 block of Norumbega called to report that mail was scattered across the street. An officer arrived and recovered packages and returned them to the owner. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 16 at 9:00 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of Montana called to report that the catalytic converter to his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 16 at 9:08 a.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report property stolen from the rear of the business. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 16 at 8:48 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when they located a female adult subject who was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
February 16 at 9:02 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Lemon reported a wooden fence, east of his property, was spray painted. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 1:49 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Canyon reported a motorist had just collided into a parked car. Officers and MFD arrived and found the vehicle had flipped upside down and the driver was crawling out of the vehicle. The driver had a minor cut on his hand and was treated by paramedics. He was also found to be heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Felony Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 2:11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Huntington and the 210 freeway regarding a rollover traffic collision where the suspect fled the scene. The suspect vehicle collided into the victim vehicle causing it to rollover. The victim and the passenger were both transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was located and transported to the MPD jail.
Petty Theft
February 17 at 2:30 p.m., the reporting party came into the MPD lobby to report property was stolen from his unlocked vehicle while parked in the 800 block of E. Olive. This investigation is continuing.
Unlawful Fire – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 4:33 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of S. Mountain on reports of subjects attempting to start a brush fire. Officer arrived and located the area where the subjects were attempting to set a fire. The subjects were located and detained. A witness positively identified the subjects, who were juveniles. The juveniles were arrested and transported to Monrovia jail. They were released on a citation to their parents.
Grand Theft Auto
February 17 at 5:07 p.m., a caller from a business located in the 1400 block of S. Mountain called to report a vehicle was stolen from their facility. A male subject entered, got into the vehicle and drove away. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 5:52 p.m. a victim in the 700 block of Ocean View called to report that her spouse hit her with a wooden block and was leaving the scene. As officers were on their way, they saw the male subject driving away. A traffic stop was conducted and the officers made contact with the male subject. An investigation revealed that the victim sustained an injury to her arm and the male subject was the aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
February 17 at 8:55 p.m., a caller reported he was a guest at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington and someone had stolen his car from the hotel's parking lot. Officers searched for the vehicle, but could not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 18 at 12:24 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Shamrock and Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the officers made contact with the driver who appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 18 at 9:57 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the area of Duarte and California. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. Minor injuries were sustained. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
February 18 at 9:04 p.m., an employee of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported two males who exited the business without paying for the merchandise they left without paying. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subjects. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 12:21 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon when he located an adult male in the park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 1:07 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill, an officer saw a motorist in violation of vehicle code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
February 19 at 2:06 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Colorado called to report their car had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 4:07 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Huntington when he saw a motorist sleeping behind the wheel while in the middle of the road. The officer made contact with the driver who was found to be heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 2:51 p.m., a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report two subjects stealing items. Officers arrived and located the subjects outside the store. Officers recovered the stolen property and returned it to the store. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 11:39 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill called to report his father was at the house, throwing things around, and had just left. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it for a traffic violation. When they contacted the driver, he displayed signs of being intoxicated. A DUI investigation revealed he was driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
February 20 at 9:02 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Huntington called from the parking lot of a shopping center to report that his vehicle had been broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Disturbing Subject
February 20 at 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Lemon regarding a battery. Officers arrived and found a male who had been struck on the side of the head. The suspect then shattered a rear window of a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Paramedics responded to treat him. He claimed he was involved in a physical altercation due to a road rage incident. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 11:14 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of Myrtle and Duarte when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver was refusing to stop. Once the driver stopped the vehicle, officers made contact with the driver who displayed sings of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Robbery
February 21 at 5:04 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a group of young men stole items and used force against a cashier as they exited the store. Officers conducted an area check but were not able to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
February 21 at 9:00 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Olive called to report someone had broken into the community mailboxes. This investigation is continuing.
