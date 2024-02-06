Delilah - 60 Pound Snuggler Lap Dog

Beautiful Delilah is a two-year-old Shepherd mix who is ready to provide all the cuddles you can handle! She may weigh sixty pounds, but she thinks she’s still a lap dog!
Delilah was quite nervous when she arrived to the shelter, but she has absolutely thrived in her foster home. Her foster family reports that she is so much fun! She’s an amazing snuggler- that seems to be her favorite thing to do. She’s also an avid hiker- she loves getting out and exploring the world.
Delilah is also very smart- she has learned many training cues and really seems to enjoy learning new ones- she's a people-pleaser who will be a star in a training class.
Delilah has even gotten to know a few cats and seems to enjoy their company. With a gradual introduction, she can get along with most anyone!
Delilah is ready to find her forever snuggle-buddy- maybe that’s you?
Sir Patrick and all other animals over 6 months old can be adopted for only $14 from February 8 – 18, during Pasadena Humane’s Make Your Heart Happy-Adopt A Pet promotion!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in appointments are available daily from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Check website for details. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment