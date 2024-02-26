Sadie: Calm and Smart People-Pleaser

Sadie is just over a year old, so she’s likely about full grown at 60 pounds. Despite her young age, she has a very calm energy and demeanor.
Sadie is very smart and seems to truly enjoy learning new things. She is a master at “sit”, “down”, “touch”, and is even working on “play dead”. New things come very easily to her, and she is a people-pleaser, which will make it very easy for her adopters to get her used to her forever home and continue her training.
One of the cutest things she does is to collect all her toys on her blanket. She happily chases any toy that’s available, then prances back to her blanket to lay down and give it a chew.
Sadie will probably prefer a quieter home with not a whole lot of activity. She bonds very quickly with people, so she is likely to get attached to her new family and be the most loyal companion!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
- Brad Haugaard
