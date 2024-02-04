Gem City Grill Co-Owner Posts About Shooting Behind Bar

Posted by Tricia Brown Hobbs on the Monrovia Messenger Facebook page:
Dear Monrovia,
My name is Tricia and I am one of the owners of Gem City Grill at 115-117 East Olive.
In the early morning of Saturday, February 3, 2024 a shooting occurred in the parking lot to the rear of our business. Unfortunately, we were sad to learn that the victim lost his life. I am heartbroken that this senseless violence has cut short a young man’s life and has also ruined another, the shooter’s. The victim was not a customer of our establishment, and this shooting did not occur inside our bar.
I myself am a lifelong Monrovian. I love our city and the wonderful people in our community. I am grateful to own a home here, and I am proud to have reopened a long standing business here after Covid shut our world down. Our establishment has a rich and long history in Monrovia, having been a bar since at least the early 50’s. In 2017 a shooting did occur inside of Gem City Grill, while it was under previous ownership. My partners and I have worked hard over the past three years to clean up Gem City Grill and repair its past reputation. We are proud of the relationships we have built with MPD, our residential neighbors, and our neighboring businesses. We will continue to strive for a safe, neighborhood bar.
For all patrons that are coming in to support us, please remember… we are 21+ only. Whether you are 21 or 101, you need to have a valid ID on your person and be prepared to have it scanned by our IDetect Scanner when asked.
I want to personally thank all of you that have supported our small business and will continue to support us. And if we haven’t met yet, I hope you stop by and give us a try. My amazing staff and I look forward to serving you soon!
