Black History Month Events


This month the city and Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association will celebrate Black History Month.

 Events:

  • Kick Off, Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Duarte Museum (777 Encanto Parkway, Duarte)
  • Fit Fair and Clinic, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Community Center
  • Youth Celebration Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Library
  • Luncheon and Art Exhibit Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church (925 S Shamrock Ave.)

- Brad Haugaard

1 comment:

  1. Harry SchellFebruary 2, 2024 at 3:59 PM

    I can't wait for White History month to happen, but the bigots will never let it happen.

    ReplyDelete

