This month the city and Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association will celebrate Black History Month.
Events:
- Kick Off, Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Duarte Museum (777 Encanto Parkway, Duarte)
- Fit Fair and Clinic, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Community Center
- Youth Celebration Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Library
- Luncheon and Art Exhibit Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church (925 S Shamrock Ave.)
