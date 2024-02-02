News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Statement of Mayoral Candidate Becky Shevlin


Re-Elect Becky Shevlin for Monrovia Mayor

Vision, Commitment, Passion, and Accessibility are core values I bring in representing all Monrovians. Although a partial list, we can look forward to continued infrastructure maintenance; the reopening of an improved Canyon Park; exciting additions to our Library to provide innovative outdoor programming; and plans are progressing for much needed renovations to our Community Center. We are embarking on new green energy options through the Clean Power Alliance and have taken action to provide a mental health crisis mobile response team. There is much to look forward to and continued work is needed to begin, complete and sustain our goals; together we will be ready! I will continue to be accessible, to set a positive tone of inclusion and representation and promise to continue to lead by example to serve, educate, and engage all Monrovians and especially our most vulnerable. I will continue to work collaboratively as a team through City Council, City Staff and Commissions, constituents, local and regional representation for the betterment of all.

Community Involvement –

Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board Council Liaison

Monrovia Chamber Governing Board and Government Affairs Council Liaison

Monrovia Association of Fine Arts Board Member Council Liaison

Clifton Middle School Adopt-A-School Council Liaison

Monrovia Community Coordinating Council – Past President and

current Secretary and Calendar Coordinator

Monrovia Reads Board Member (having also served in all Executive Board positions)

Monrovia Guild of Monrovia of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Parliamentarian (having also served

as President and Vice President)

Member of Monrovia Historic Preservation Group, Monrovia Historical Society, Monrovia

Historical Museum, Friends of the Monrovia Library, and Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni

Association


Regional Representation –

SGV Council of Governments Immediate Past President; Homelessness Committee

Chair; Capital Projects and Construction Committee Member

Los Angeles County Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness Executive Committee

Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts 15 and 22 Board of Directors Member

SGV Regional Housing Trust Vice Chair

SGV Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Trustees President

Foothill Transit Executive Board Vice President

Southern California Association of Governments Community, Economic & Human Development Committee Member

I humbly ask that you re-elect me as your Mayor on March 5, 2024. Let’s keep the momentum going! Thank You - Becky Shevlin (626)253-0072; beckyshevlin@gmail.com; www.vote4becky.com; https://www.facebook.com/vote4beckyshevlin/
