News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Statement of Mayoral Candidate Becky Shevlin
Re-Elect Becky Shevlin for Monrovia Mayor
Vision, Commitment, Passion, and Accessibility are core values I bring in representing all Monrovians. Although a partial list, we can look forward to continued infrastructure maintenance; the reopening of an improved Canyon Park; exciting additions to our Library to provide innovative outdoor programming; and plans are progressing for much needed renovations to our Community Center. We are embarking on new green energy options through the Clean Power Alliance and have taken action to provide a mental health crisis mobile response team. There is much to look forward to and continued work is needed to begin, complete and sustain our goals; together we will be ready! I will continue to be accessible, to set a positive tone of inclusion and representation and promise to continue to lead by example to serve, educate, and engage all Monrovians and especially our most vulnerable. I will continue to work collaboratively as a team through City Council, City Staff and Commissions, constituents, local and regional representation for the betterment of all.
Community Involvement –
Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board Council Liaison
Monrovia Chamber Governing Board and Government Affairs Council Liaison
Monrovia Association of Fine Arts Board Member Council Liaison
Clifton Middle School Adopt-A-School Council Liaison
Monrovia Community Coordinating Council – Past President and
current Secretary and Calendar Coordinator
Monrovia Reads Board Member (having also served in all Executive Board positions)
Monrovia Guild of Monrovia of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Parliamentarian (having also served
as President and Vice President)
Member of Monrovia Historic Preservation Group, Monrovia Historical Society, Monrovia
Historical Museum, Friends of the Monrovia Library, and Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni
Association
Regional Representation –
SGV Council of Governments Immediate Past President; Homelessness Committee
Chair; Capital Projects and Construction Committee Member
Los Angeles County Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness Executive Committee
Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts 15 and 22 Board of Directors Member
SGV Regional Housing Trust Vice Chair
SGV Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Trustees President
Foothill Transit Executive Board Vice President
Southern California Association of Governments Community, Economic & Human Development Committee Member
I humbly ask that you re-elect me as your Mayor on March 5, 2024. Let’s keep the momentum going! Thank You - Becky Shevlin (626)253-0072; beckyshevlin@gmail.com; www.vote4becky.com; https://www.facebook.com/vote4beckyshevlin/
Posted by Brad at 2/02/2024
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment