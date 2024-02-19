Luna Loves Attention - She'll Stick To You Like Velcro

We’re over the moon for two-year-old Luna! This beautiful Shepherd has been described as "Super Sweet” “a velcro dog” and “amaaaaazzzing!”. With rave reviews like that, she must be special!
Luna first arrived at Pasadena Humane with four newborn puppies. They spent some time in a foster home until the puppies were old enough to be adopted- they have all found homes, so now it’s Mama Luna’s turn!
Luna is house-trained and has learned a number of training cues. She’s super smart and will automatically sit for a treat and give you her best puppy dog eyes- no one can resist her!
Her foster family shared this about Luna: She'll make the perfect companion! She loves attention, belly rubs, and treats. She also loves to glance up to make eye contact while on walks as well & accepts hugs from us!
Luna probably wants to be the only dog in your life, but that just means all her attention will be on you!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in appointments are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
