A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia High Sophomore Class of 1918

Monrovia High School sophomore class of 1918. Interesting that the schools were apparently not segregated at that time. L to R front row: Marian Harvey, Leona Ames, Mildred Marshall, Grace Hoerger, Elizabeth Palmer, Ivy Anderson, Evalyn Grimes, Dorothy Dodd, Thelma Black, Emily Williams, Dorothy Cassill. Second row: -- Ball, Grace Collins, Hazel Robinson, Beulah McHugh, Helen Kent, Maybelle Hill, Eleanor Everest, Mary Schachter, Mollie Cass, Ruby Root, --, Lenore Talbot, -- McFadden, Lucille Laird, Lou Remington, --. Back row: Merritt Fleming, Ernst Maag, Alfred Cass, John Adams, Myron Hotchkiss, Warren Chadwick, Robert Bowman, Thomas Ross, Paul Dupar, Richard Howey, John Walters, Lee Crane, Clyde Sherwood, Raymond Herr. M.G. Boynton, Lora C. Rau (Teachers). From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
