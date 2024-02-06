Monrovia Candidate Forum Tomorrow at 6:30 PM

Tomorrow, Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m., there will be mayoral and city council candidate forums in the City Council Chambers at Monrovia City Hall, 415 S Ivy Ave, Monrovia. The public is invited to attend and submit written questions for the candidates. The forum will be aired by KGEM. The forum is being hosted by the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce and facilitated by the League of Women Voters. For questions call 358-1159 ext. 11 or write jo@monroviacc.com
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment