Monrovia Police: Big Group of Juveniles Fighting; Woman Bites Officer; Drive-By Obscenities; Bad Boyfriend; Fire in Trash Can; Package Theft; Aaand more...

Grand Theft Auto
February 8 at 9:06 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported that her vehicle was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 8 at 10:10 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 10:58 a.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn herself in for a warrant. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Violation of Court Order
February 8 at 12:15 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Shamrock reported that a subject at the location was in violation of a restraining order. Officers arrived but the subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 8 at 1:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Huntington and California regarding a traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 8 at 1:35 p.m., a caller at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported being a victim of fraud. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
February 8 at 2:33 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Los Angeles reported that her boyfriend punched her in the face. She reported that she was involved in a verbal altercation with him when he punched her in the face. He fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
February 8 at 3:01 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona called to report one of her packages was stolen from the mail room. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
February 8 at 5:52 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report her wallet was stolen from her purse while shopping at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 9 at 11:47 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called to report that a rental vehicle had not been returned yet. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 9 at 1:56 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that she was shopping at a business nearby when unknown male and female subjects scammed her out of money. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing
February 9 at 7:20 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Monrovista reported a female subject trespassing. Officers arrived and spoke with all parties. The owners of the property did not want her arrested, they only wanted her to leave. The female subject left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Disturbing the Peace
February 9 at 8:32 p.m., a witness in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a large group of teenagers yelling at each other and acting aggressively. Officers arrived, located the teenagers, who reported the dispute was a misunderstanding. The juveniles causing the problem left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Reckless Burning – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 6:54 a.m., a caller in the 1000 block of S. Canyon reported a male subject had set fire to a trash can. Officers arrived and located the fire and the subject who started the fire. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
February 10 at 12:38 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 600 block of E. Lemon. The caller reported someone smashed the window to her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
February 11 at 2:57 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lime called to report a package theft had just occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 11 at 8:43 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Olive when she saw a motorist driving recklessly. She conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation confirmed that the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery on Officer
February 11 at 9:44 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported her sister was experiencing a "mental breakdown." Officers and MFD responded. It was determined the sister was intoxicated and in need of a mental evaluation. As officers assisted the female subject onto a gurney she bit an officer on the arm.
Domestic Violence / Firearm Theft / Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 2:50 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Olive reported her boyfriend had just battered her, took her car without permission, stole a firearm, and fled the location. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
February 12 at 7:07 a.m., a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte called to report that a storage area was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 12 at 8:01 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Olive called to report that his locked vehicle had been broken into overnight and items stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
February 12 at 2:50 a.m., callers in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported hearing a female blowing a whistle and yelling. Officers arrived and located the female subject. Officers determined that she was unable to care for herself and was in need of a mental evaluation.
Petty Theft
February 13 at 7:08 p.m., a victim called to report that an unknown subject had stolen her purse while in a restaurant in the 500 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
February 13 at 9:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of California and Duarte regarding a traffic collision.
Fraud
February 14 at 9:55 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported that they were a victim of fraud. The victim said that money was withdrawn from his checking account using his debit card, but he still had his debit card in his possession. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
February 14 at 11:27 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Cypress reported that a subject drove by his residence, yelled obscenities at him and drove away. The subject was in violation of an active restraining order. The suspect was identified. This investigation is continuing.
Reckless Driver
February 14 at 2:03 p.m., an officer witnessed a driver make several traffic violations in the area of Central and Myrtle. The officer pulled over the driver, issued them a citation, and released the driver at the scene.
Fight in Progress
February 14 at 2:14 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Lemon reported that a large group of juveniles were fighting and dozens more were watching. Officers responded to the scene and located several victims. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment