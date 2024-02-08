Monrovia Police: Porch Pirate; Thief Switches Debit Cards; Not Drunk, But He Had an Arrest Warrant; Robbers Steal Take-Out Food; Drunk Drivers; And More...

Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 6:35 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Olive reported an adult female subject trespassing. Officers arrived and located the female subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
February 1 at 11:29 a.m., a caller reported that someone stole property from her front porch in the 300 block of W. Lime. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 10:47 p.m., a store employee in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious male adult in the store. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Violation of Court Order
February 2 at 11:00 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Shamrock reported a male subject who has a restraining order to not be at the location was in the building. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 2 at 11:14 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of S. Myrtle reported that she dropped her debit card after using an ATM and an unknown subject handed her what she believed to be her card. She had been handed a card that did not belong to her. Later she received an alert stating that someone had withdrawn money from her account. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 1:17 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported a female subject at the location was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who had been previously arrested for trespassing. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding two subjects who stole items from the store. Officers arrived and located the subjects who were in possession of the stolen property. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence / Robbery
February 2 at 6:06 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported she was battered by her boyfriend. She reported that he took her cellphone, her jewelry and fled the area. Officers arrived and searched the area but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting / Delaying – Suspect Arrested
February 2 at 8:46 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he saw a bicyclist riding in violation of a vehicle code. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subject. The subject became agitated and uncooperative. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shots Fired / Homicide
February 3 at 1:30 a.m., several callers in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a fight and multiple gunshots. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. MFD responded and transported the victim for medical care and he was pronounced deceased by hospital stuff. This investigation is being handled by the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and MPD Detective Bureau.
Non-injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the influence – Suspect Arrested
February 3 at 2:25 a.m., a caller reported seeing a motorist collide into a wall in the area of Evergreen and Shamrock. Sierra Madre Police Officers responded and contacted the driver, who was not injured. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
