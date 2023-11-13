News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Innovation Lab at Library Nov. 15
Monrovia Public Library will host Innovation Lab on Nov. 15, from 4-5 p.m. in the Story Room. The event is for school-aged children between 6 and 11 and will feature different STEAM-related activities. Register
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
