Innovation Lab at Library Nov. 15

Monrovia Public Library will host Innovation Lab on Nov. 15, from 4-5 p.m. in the Story Room. The event is for school-aged children between 6 and 11 and will feature different STEAM-related activities. Register here.

- Brad Haugaard
