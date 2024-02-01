Monrovia Police: Woman Scammed Out of $6,000 by Fake Tech Support; Robbery Suspect Arrested; Employee Attacks Manager When Fired; Drunks; Etc

Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 25 at 11:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shopping center in the 100 block of W. Huntington regarding an intoxicated male subject. Officers arrived and locate the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
January 25 at 12:20 p.m. fraud was reported in the 600 block of W. Palm. The victim reported that she responded to she received check from an online platform as a form of payment. The checks were fraudulent and overdrew the victim’s account. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
January 25 at 2:46 p.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft that had occurred the day before. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit and Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 25 at 11:56 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Myrtle. The suspect vehicle and driver were located in the 200 block of W. Colorado. Officers made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
January 26 at 12:02 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Maple reported that she was scammed out of $6,000 in gift cards. She was having computer issues and called a number she found using Google for tech support and the person on the phone told her to purchase those gift card. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
January 26 at 2:14 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of May called to report that five to six Amazon packages were stolen from her front door. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 26 at 2:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Myrtle and Duarte regarding a hit and run traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
January 26 at 10:11 p.m., while patrolling the area of Peck and Clark and officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence with the driver’s child inside the vehicle. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 1:11 a.m., officers were patrolling the 600 block of S. Shamrock when the officer located multiple subjects throughout the park after hours, in violation of the city's municipal code. The subjects were arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 1:32 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to advise a male subject stole had stolen merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject who admitted to stealing. The items were recovered. He was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 4:18 p.m., loss prevention from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that a male subject was confronted for shoplifting, the suspect brandished a knife, and left the business. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival, but was located later in the day and positively identified by the loss prevention officers. He was found to be in possession of knives and a BB gun resembling a real firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 12:04 a.m., residents in the 900 block of W. Colorado called to report a solo traffic collision into the wall of a home. A child inside the home suffered non-life threatening injuries. The child as transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 1:52 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Huntington when they saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection with its hazard lights on. The officer stopped and found the driver was working for Uber, and the passenger had vomited inside the car. The passenger was found to be so heavily intoxicated that he was unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 6:13 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject outside the location was possibly smoking narcotics and drinking in public. He was asked to leave but he refused. Officers arrived and located the subject who was in possession of an open container of alcohol. An investigation revealed he was intoxicated in public. He was arrested and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Located
January 29 at 3:54 a.m., officers were alerted to a missing person in a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and located the female subject. She was removed from the missing person system.
Battery
January 29 at 7:55 a.m., a manager of a business in the 1600 block of California called to report that one of his employees had just assaulted him after being notified that he was fired. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
January 29 at 12:13 p.m., a representative of a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington called to report that one of their storage rooms had been burglarized and a large amount items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 29 at 7:41 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Magnolia and Evergreen. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
January 29 at 8:47 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 400 block of W. Chestnut. The owner reported that items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
January 29 at 10:10 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Primrose reported a battery. The victim stated that she was involved in a verbal argument with a male subject who physically hit her in the head several times. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
January 30 at 7:11 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported that a male subject walked in and took the money tray from the dispenser and left. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 30 at 9:41 pm, several callers in the area of Central and Mountain reported a traffic collision. One of the callers described a female subject who was attempting to flee on foot. Officers arrived and located the female subject who displayed symptoms of being under the influence a short distance away. A DUI investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Structure Fire
January 31 at 7:41 a.m., a structure fire was reported in a school in the 900 block of E. Lemon Ave. Police and Fire personnel were dispatched. All students and staff were safely evacuated and the fire was extinguished. Fire investigators will work on determining the cause of the fire.
Vehicle Burglary
January 31 at 6:37 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Huntington called to report that her motorhome was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
January 31 at 7:29 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a subject who had stolen items. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, identifications belonging to another person, and stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
