Monrovia Looking for Professional to Create Artwork on Huntington Drive Pedestrian Bridge

Monrovia is seeking an artist to create an art installation on the overhead pedestrian bridge located on E. Huntington Drive between 602 and 605 Huntington Drive. The installation can be comprised of various art mediums including a mural, metal panels, etc. The theme of the art is Celebrating Route 66.
Goal of the Art
Route 66 has a rich history in Monrovia. With the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the goal of the project is to convey the historical and cultural significance of this roadway on one of Monrovia's primary thoroughfares. The concrete bridge is approximately 200 feet long though it's the artist's discretion to recommend the size and location of the art. The installation is anticipated to be completed by November 2024.
Eligibility
This project is open to professional artists who have experience with medium to large scale permanent public art projects. Artists need to provide examples of experience with similar types of art installations including images, project address and references.
This is a two-phase process:
Phase 1 - Qualification The submission of a Statement of Qualifications is the first step. At minimum, interested artists should submit:
- Letter of interest that includes a) name, address and a brief description and examples of relevant art installations, b) brief description of initial concepts/ideas for this project and c) examples of applied knowledge, expertise and/or experience with similar types of installations, specifically your approach to the challenges of working over a city street.
- Resume that includes a professional biography, work history involving medium to large scale art installations and references and images for each art installation.
- Any other information that will assist in the selection based on the evaluation points below.
The Art in Public Places Committee will review the statements of qualification and invite up to three artists to move to Phase 2. Qualifications will be evaluated on the following:
- Artist's qualifications, as demonstrated by the quality of their past work experience
- Understanding of the project goal and requirements
- Understanding and familiarity of the challenges specific to work being completed over a major street required for this installation
- Capacity of artist to perform the work within time limitations.
Documentation can either be delivered no later than 6 p.m. on March 29 to Monrovia City Hall, Community Development Department, 415 S. Ivy Avenue, Monrovia CA 91016 or electronically to kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us with the subject line reading "HUNTINGTON DRIVE BRIDGE."
Phase 2 - Concept Development
The second phase will require artists to prepare a preliminary concept or concepts. Upon notification from the city, finalists will have six weeks to prepare their preliminary concepts. Artists will receive a stipend of $1,000 upon submittal of concepts to the City. Multiple concepts can be submitted for consideration, however, the total stipend will be limited to $1,000.
The concept(s) should be developed enough to provide a good understanding of how the art will look within the context of the location. At minimum, this should include:
- Conceptual design with anticipated media to be used
- Overview of installation process
- Anticipated budget
- Anticipated project completion
- Selection Process
The Art in Public Places Committee will review the concepts and make a recommendation to the Monrovia City Council for their consideration. The City Council will make the final approval on the artist and design.
Budget
The Route 66 Art installation has a maximum budget of $60,000 which must cover all associated costs of the project including design, fabrication, material, labor, transportation, insurance and installation. A detailed project budget will be required.
Milestones
- March 29 Artists qualifications due
- April 17 Art in Public Places Committee review of qualifications and selection of finalists
- April 18 Finalists notification
- May 30 Design submittals due (Phase 2)
- June 12 Art in Public Places Committee review and recommendation
- July 2 City Council approval
- July 17 Final concept reviewed by AIPP Committee
For more information about this project, contact Kerri Zessau at kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us or 932-5564.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment