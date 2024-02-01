City Council: City Interested in North Monrovia Property; Streamlining Review of Multi-Family Dwellings; Raise Council Pay; Pat Ostrye - Neighborhood Treasure; Black History Month

On its next meeting day (main agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Discuss in a special closed meeting, "Price and Terms of Payment" for a hillside property virtually surrounded by houses in north Monrovia. In the same closed session it will review the performance of City Manager Dylan Feik. Details.
~ Hold a study session on "proposed amendments to Monrovia municipal code: streamlining review of multifamily residential development in multiple-family residential and neighborhood commercial zones," (details), then vote on it in the regular City Council meeting. Details.
~ Vote on whether to bump the City Council members' pay up from $400 to $1,275 per month, or $15,300 a year. The measure would raise the pay for the City Clerk and City Treasurer to the same level. Details.
~ Vote weather to authorize $19,000 to create a Neighborhood Treasure Landmark honoring former Mayor Pat Ostrye. Details.
~ Proclaim February as Black History Month. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
