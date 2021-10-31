News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Watch for Trick-or-Treaters!

Be especially careful driving on Halloween night. Arcadia Police Department has these tips:
 
Drivers
  • Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.
  • Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.
  • Never drive distracted or impaired.
Parents and trick-or-treaters
  • Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.
  • Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.
  • Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.
  • Walk on sidewalks, when available.
  • Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.
  • Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.
  • Look both ways before crossing the street.
  • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, bring a designated sober driver with you, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night.

- Brad Haugaard
