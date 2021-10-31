Watch for Trick-or-Treaters!

Drivers
- Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.
- Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.
- Never drive distracted or impaired.
- Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.
- Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.
- Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.
- Walk on sidewalks, when available.
- Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.
- Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.
- Look both ways before crossing the street.
- Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, bring a designated sober driver with you, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night.
