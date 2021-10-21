Monrovia Police: Roomies Arrest Each Other; Counterfeit Money; Burglary Suspect Caught on Roof; De-Bugging Socks By Burning; Too Drunk for DUI Test; Etc.

Battery – Suspects Arrested
October 14 at 12:05 a.m., a resident reported that his roommate just assaulted him in the 100 block of W. Central. Officers arrived and, after interviewing both parties, both claimed they were battered by the other and adamantly desired prosecution. Two private person arrests were made and both parties were arrested.
Grand Theft
October 14 at 8:08 a.m., a caller reported an unknown male subject walking into a vacant house in the 600 block of Montana. Officers arrived and checked the interior, but the subject was gone. Officers did find evidence of someone possibly living at the vacant location. The property caretaker responded and stated that property was missing from inside the location. This investigation is continuing.
Counterfeiting
October 14 at 9:29 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called police to report a subject passed a counterfeit $100 bill the day prior. Officers arrived and took possession of the fake bill and video surveillance. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 14 at 9:46 a.m., officers were patrolling the 900 block of S. Primrose when they saw a male subject drinking from a beer can on a public sidewalk. Officers stopped the subject and further investigation revealed the suspect was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Vehicle Tampering
October 14 at 10:38 a.m., a vehicle tampering incident was reported in the 900 block of S. Primrose. Someone tried to break into the victim’s work vehicle during the night. The victim had surveillance video of a grey Honda Accord stopping near his vehicle. A male suspect then got out and entered his vehicle through an unlocked door. The victim confronted the suspect, who got back into his own vehicle and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspects Arrested
October 14 at 12:56 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle with expired registration tabs near the intersection of Primrose and White Oak. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away. The vehicle drove down an alley and collided into a parked vehicle. The officer detained the driver and passenger. A firearm was located inside the vehicle. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 3:44 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding an alarm activation. While on scene, a suspect attempted to exit the building. He saw the officers and retreated back inside. Additional officers responded, including a Baldwin Park Police Department canine. A building search was conducted and the suspect was found on the roof. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
October 15 at 11:44 a.m., a male subject in the 100 block of E. Central called police dispatch and stated he wanted to hurt himself. Officers arrived at the location and spoke with the subject. He continued to say he wanted to hurt himself and that he needed help. Officers determined the subject needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 4:01 p.m., multiple residents from the 800 block of W. Chestnut called to report a subject who lit something on fire and smoke was coming up from the object. Officers arrived and located the subject. The fire was out, but smoke was still visible. The subject lit a pair of her socks on fire because she thought bugs were in them. She was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges. The subject refused any assistance.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 15 at 5:15 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of California and Evergreen. Three vehicles were involved and one occupant was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
October 15 at 7:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of S. Mayflower regarding a welfare check. While in the area, they noticed an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. It was recovered and taken out of the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Destruction of Jail Property – Suspect Arrested
October 15 at 10:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to the skate park in the 800 block of E. Olive regarding a male subject causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered the suspect had destroyed candles at a memorial and broke a sprinkler at the park. He was arrested and taken into custody. During the booking process, he proceeded to punch one of the scanners at the booking station, damaging the equipment. The charge of destroying jail property was added to the booking.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 10:54 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called to report a male subject was inside the store damaging property. Officers arrived and located the suspect, who they recognized from past contacts. He was acting irrational and he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
October 16 at 12:00 p.m., a resident from the 1000 block of Royal Oaks called police to report her home was burglarized sometime during the night. Her purse, cell phone, and car keys were missing when she woke up in the morning. She said sometime during the night, she was awakened by a noise inside her apartment. She sat up in bed and saw what she believed was a male figure. She yelled and the subject ran out of the house. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
October 16 at 12:18 p.m., a resident from the 400 block of W. Walnut called to report his ex-wife showed up at his home and began yelling at him. During the argument, she punched him in the shoulder and pinched his forearm. She left prior to the police being contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 3:58 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1600 block of Myrtle, near Station Square Park, when an officer saw a subject smoking a glass pipe typically used to smoke methamphetamine. The subject was contacted and it was confirmed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 5:03 p.m., officers were patrolling the 800 block of W. Colorado when they observed a driver make several traffic violations. The officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver and passenger. The driver admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle. Officers retrieved the firearm, which was loaded. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
October 16 at 10:18 p.m., residents in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower left their home around 7:30 p.m. and returned three hours later. Upon entering, they noticed numerous drawers were open and the home appeared to have been ransacked. Officers arrived and the investigation revealed numerous items were taken from the residence, including a safe containing a firearm. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 2:19 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Olive noticed a vehicle stopped partially on the sidewalk. The officer approached the vehicle, which was still running, and found two occupants unresponsive. Paramedics also responded. Both occupants were extremely intoxicated. The driver was unable to perform any DUI tests and was transported to a local hospital, along with the passenger. A blood sample was drawn from the driver at the hospital.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 8:29 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The burglary occurred sometime overnight. Cash and three tablets were taken. The victim had surveillance video of the suspect. While the officer was conducting his investigation, a second call came out reporting a subject sleeping in someone's vehicle. Officers contacted the subject and determined it was the suspect from the commercial burglary, and he still had the stolen property in his possession. Officers also located property from several nearby vehicles that were unlocked and had been ransacked by the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Annoying Phone Calls
October 17 at 11:10 a.m., a subject in the 300 block of N. Grand called police to report she has an ongoing issue with a subject who keeps harassing her, and she had just received threatening text messages from her. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 18 at 11:46 a.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Foothill called to report a subject attempting to climb the wall of a business. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who they recognized from previous contacts. He had drug paraphernalia in plain view. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Commercial Burglary
October 18 at 11:57 a.m., a caller reported a large amount of water coming from a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw that the back covered storage area of the business had a water leak. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that copper piping was stolen from the exterior of the wall. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 19 at 10:15 a.m., a caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from their motorhome, which had been parked at a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck. The motorhome had been parked at the location for several months. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 19 at 10:30 a.m., a citizen came into the lobby to report a hit and run traffic collision that occurred in the 100 block of E. Lemon. The reporting party parked his vehicle in a nearby parking lot and went to work for the day. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed damage that was not there before. This investigation continuing.
Vandalism
October 19 at 9:14 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Ridgeside reported that his vehicle had been vandalized the night before. His surveillance cameras do not view the area where his vehicle was parked. This investigation is continuing.
