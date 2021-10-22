Saturday Street Dining in Old Town to End October 30; School Safety Street Improvements Near Bradoaks

~ Saturday night Outdoor Dining in Old Town will end on Saturday, October 30. Based on comments from merchants in the 400 block of Myrtle Avenue, the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board recommended ending Saturday night street closures. Outdoor dining will continue on Friday nights at part of the weekly Street Fair.
~ The contractor on the Safe Routes to School Project has completed a raised crosswalk and thermoplastic traffic markings in front of Bradoaks Elementary School to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic speed. To come: Solar speed feedback signs and more concrete work. Should be done by the end of November or early December.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment