Monrovia Reserve Detective Fred Hirigoyen Dies

Monrovia Police Department announcement:
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Reserve Detective Fred Hirigoyen. Fred passed after a valiant battle with cancer. We will truly miss Fred and his positive and caring spirit around the station. ⠀
⠀
Fred Hirigoyen was a man who spent most of his adult life as a public servant. He served in the Army, in Europe, and retired from Pasadena PD as an Evidence Technician, a job he loved. Fred was a superhero, not only did he have his career with Pasadena PD, but he simultaneously volunteered at the Monrovia Police Department for over 30 years as a Reserve Officer on Friday nights. He worked with several of our newer officers, mentoring them and perfecting their skills as DUI investigators. He was part of our range staff and enjoyed teaching, coaching and mentoring our officers with their firearms proficiency. ⠀
⠀
Over the last five years, Fred began volunteering in the Detective Bureau and Evidence Room, processing evidence three days a week. Needless to say, Fred did it all and always with a smile! We are forever grateful for the knowledge and legacy he leaves behind. He is survived by the love of his life and partner who was devoted to caring for him while he was ill.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment