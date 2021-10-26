Teddy: Big, Friendly Teddy Bear

Two-year-old Teddy is a big, friendly teddy bear! At first glance, you might be drawn to Teddy because of his unique chocolate coloring. But once you meet him, you’ll also discover his happy, playful personality and fall in love even more! Teddy likes toys and treats, and acts a lot like a grown-up puppy. He would do best as the only dog in the home with an adopter who can continue his training using lots of positive reinforcement, and give him lots of love and playtime.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
