New Art Display and Artist Reception at Monrovia Community Center October 24

In addition, the event will feature displays of art from students of the Clifton Arts Academy at Clifton Middle School, as well as California School of the Arts—San Gabriel Valley. The students’ art from each school will be adjudicated by a professional artist and prizes awarded at the close of the reception at 5 p.m.
The five-member band Lobo Reese will provide live musical entertainment, and the reception will include delicious refreshments from Rivanis Baking Company and beverages from Wine of the Month Club.
Interested art buyers can purchase art from the four featured MAFA Artists (via check only) at the front desk of the Community Center. Purchased items will be tagged as sold and the proud new owners may take the art home at the end of the current three-month show.
After Oct. 24, the public can still view and purchase art from this installation until Jan. 29, 2022, during the Community Center’s businesses hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday except for special events (during which the gallery will be open).
