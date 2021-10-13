Monrovia Historical Society President to Speak on City's Founding Women on Nov. 13

Monrovia Historical Society President Steve Baker will speak on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Monrovia Community Center on "Monrovia's Founding Women and What they Created." The event, jointly sponsored with the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group, will be both in-person and virtually by Zoom, at: https://wmp.zoom.us/j/92755488491?pwd=dlJJRDg5ZEk4YkhPamU0ZzVXTHZidz09 Password: 639273.
There will be refreshments for those who come in person. Masks will be required. The Community Center is at 119 E Palm in Monrovia.
- Brad Haugaard
