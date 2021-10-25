News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Halloween Alternative at Calvary Chapel
Calvary Chapel Monrovia will hold a Harvest event on October 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m. with free candy, a petting zoo, games, food and a variety of music. The church is at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Cherry.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
10/25/2021
