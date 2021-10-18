Monrovia Police Asking: You Know This Motorcyclist?

Monrovia PD Tweet: "The Monrovia Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the subject pictured here. Over the course of many miles yesterday this subject failed to yield to an officer who attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, choosing instead to drive recklessly through red lights and stop signs and weave in and out of traffic at speeds topping 100 mph, both on city streets and on the 210 Freeway. He is currently wanted for felony evasion and reckless driving. Anyone with information should call the Monrovia Police Department at (626) 256-8000, or may make an online report at lacrimestoppers.org
."
- Brad Haugaard
