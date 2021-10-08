Volunteer for 'Make a Difference Day' October 23

The Volunteer Center of the San Gabriel Valley will hold Make a Difference Day on Saturday, October 23 to help make a difference in the Monrovia community. Individuals and Groups can adopt a project. Contact Macy Gracia at 774-1105 for information on large group registration. Here are the projects:
- Bulky Item Drop-Off Points
- Home Improvements & Landscaping for low-income families and home-bound seniors.
- Improving local parks and the Community Center.
- Food Sorting and landscaping at Foothill Unity Center
- Red Ribbon Project - Help unite the community to take a stand against alcohol, tobacco and drugs.
https://is.gd/APhltW
No comments:
Post a Comment