Volunteer for 'Make a Difference Day' October 23


The Volunteer Center of the San Gabriel Valley will hold Make a Difference Day on Saturday, October 23 to help make a difference in the Monrovia community.  Individuals and Groups can adopt a project. Contact Macy Gracia at 774-1105 for information on large group registration. Here are the projects:

  • Bulky Item Drop-Off Points 
  • Home Improvements & Landscaping for low-income families and home-bound seniors. 
  • Improving local parks and the Community Center. 
  • Food Sorting and landscaping at Foothill Unity Center 
  • Red Ribbon Project - Help unite the community to take a stand against alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

