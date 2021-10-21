Grow Monrovia Wants Shade Trees Along West Foothill

Foothill today (above), and as envisioned by Grow Monrovia (below).
Next week the non-profit organization, Grow Monrovia, will begin a project to shade west Foothill by encouraging commercial and residential property owners along Foothill Blvd who have space in their front yards to plant a free shade tree. The organization is also looking for donations of time and money. A $100 donation sponsors a tree. Details: https://www.growmonrovia.org/shop-1. To contact Grow Monrovia write to info@growmonrovia.org.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment