Citrus College Board Member Edward Ortell Dies - Represented Part of Monrovia

As a trustee, Dr. Ortell held all board offices, including more than 10 terms as board president. He also served on other boards and associations, including the California Community College Trustees Board, the California Master Plan for Education Task Force and the Los Angeles County School Trustees Association.
A professor emeritus of business and computer technology at Pasadena City College, Dr. Ortell also authored two college textbooks on mathematics and received several National Science Foundation grants. He was also the former executive director of the Pasadena Education Association, received the CBS anchor Ralph Story Service Award, the Community College Association We Honor Ours Award and the Duarte Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Civic Service Award.
"The board extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Ortell," said Dr. Patricia A. Rasmussen, president of the Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees. "For more than 50 years, Dr. Ortell has advocated on behalf of all community colleges and was instrumental in helping promote significant initiatives at Citrus College. I served alongside Dr. Ortell since 2007, and I will always remember him for his passion, devotion and commitment. This loss is enormous, and we will all miss him tremendously."
