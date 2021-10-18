Bridgestone Provides New Van for Boys & Girls Club

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, surprised Monrovia-area youth last Friday by unveiling a new passenger van donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills, one of 12 clubs to receive a van nationwide. The van (equipped with Bridgestone tires) will provide kids with transportation to and from their clubhouse, on field trips, college tours and other enrichment activities. The donation is part of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures initiative, which has helped youth connect with Boys & Girls Club resources across the U.S. since 2015. Bridgestone will also maintain the vehicle.
"We are so grateful to Bridgestone and are honored to be selected as a recipient for a new passenger van to help our club youth and families overcome transportation barriers," said John Wilson, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills.
Last year, Bridgestone raised $3.6 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help Club kids and teens gain access to high-impact, out-of-school support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including bridging technology and transportation gaps. Since 2015, Bridgestone has contributed a total of $15.3 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Amereica.
Source: Bridgestone press release
- Brad Haugaard
