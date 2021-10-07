Monrovia Police: Woman Given Ticket for Shoplifting; Customer Upset That Cashier Doubted $20 Bill; Driving Drunk and High; Woman Trapped in Overturned Car; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 407 service events, resulting in 61 investigations.
Drug Possession/Fraud – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 9:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when he was flagged down by an employee from a nearby business. The employee informed the officer that a male subject was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. The officer checked on the well-being of the occupant and saw drug contraband in plain view. The driver was responsive and ultimately arrested.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 11:37 a.m., an employee from a neighboring business called to report a male subject that walked into a closed business located in the 200 block of W. Pomona. Officers arrived and located an individual inside. After an extensive investigation, the subject was arrested for burglary, as he was attempting to steal copper wire from the business.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 8:42 p.m., a reporting party called police and stated a subject wanted for a Grand Theft Auto and Hit and Run that occurred on September 29 was inside a vehicle near Mayflower and Huntington. The reporting party provided information to dispatch and officers were able to locate the vehicle. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted at Mayflower and Huntington and the wanted subject was arrested without incident.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 30 at 9:36 p.m., employees at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report a female adult suspect had stolen numerous items. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The suspect was detained and arrested without incident. She was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Medical Assist
October 1 at 7:30 a.m., a 13-year-old child called police and requested medical aid for her unconscious mother in the 800 block of S. Myrtle. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and checked the well-being of the mother. She was breathing, but unresponsive. She was transported to a local hospital. Two children, ages 13 and 4, were at the location. The mother's adult sister was contacted. She arrived a short time later and took custody of the children.
Robbery
October 1 at 2:44 p.m., an individual came into the Police Department lobby to report he was robbed. He was riding his bicycle in the area of Canyon and Almond when someone approached him from behind, pushed him off his bicycle, and fled on his bike. Investigation continuing.
Misdemeanor Vandalism
October 1 at 2:44 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report that a customer became upset over the cashier checking the legitimacy of a $20 bill the customer used to purchase items. The customer began throwing items around the store, but left prior to the police being called. Investigation continuing.
Package Theft in Progress
October 1 at 4:21 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Greystone called police to report a package theft that she just witnessed through her Ring door cam. Officers arrived and searched the area for the subject, but did no locate him. The victim would not be home until later in the evening, so she requested to file a report at that time. The investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 1 at 8:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Alamitas after a citizen reported a suspicious subject who exited a vehicle and staggered away from it. Officers searched the area and located the subject walking on the street. During the investigation, the subject was found to be in possession of a dangerous weapon, a dagger. The subject was arrested and brought to the station. The subject was cited out.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 2 at 2:39 a.m., an officer was approaching Myrtle and Olive and noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the street. He conducted a traffic stop and, during the investigation, he observed the driver appeared to be under the influence. He completed a DUI investigation. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
October 2 at 7:46 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Walnut called to report his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. The victim was currently out of town and was informed by a neighbor that someone had broken into his vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Mail Tampering
October 2 at 9:04 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Canyon called to report his mailbox was pried open and his mail was missing. Investigation continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 2 at 5:42 p.m., a caller reported several people yelling in the area of Monterey and Huntington. Officers responded and detained five subjects. After further investigation, it was determined a battery had occurred. A private person's arrest was accepted and the suspect was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 1:11 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle with an equipment violation and stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of E. Colorado. During the investigation, the officer saw marijuana on the front seat. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana before driving. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 1:28 a.m., officers observed a vehicle commit a driving violation in the 100 block of W. Lime. As they conducted a traffic stop of vehicle, the driver pulled to the curb. The driver then opened the door and began vomiting. As the officers approached they asked the driver if they were okay and the driver stated they drank too much. After a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence/Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Peck and Bob Street regarding a traffic collision involving a parked car. The driver was seen exiting the vehicle and walking away. Officers arrived and detained the driver. During the investigation, officers determined the driver was under the influence and began a DUI investigation. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Mail Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 3 at 5:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Olive regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area. A subject had exited the vehicle and was seen in the carport area of an apartment complex. Officers located the subject hiding in some bushes in a neighboring property. The investigation revealed the subject had stolen mail from several mailboxes in the complex. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 3 at 5:38 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1100 block E. Royal Oaks. One of the vehicles overturned, trapping an elderly female driver inside. Officers arrived and immediately began attempts to get the driver out, but were unsuccessful. Monrovia Fire Department arrived and extracted the driver, who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Petty Theft
October 4 at 5:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, they discovered the subject had been at the location several times and had pressed the pump shut off. He also went inside and began throwing items around, then stole a candy bar. While the officers were speaking with him, he was eating the candy bar in question, but the subject stated he bought the candy bar. The subject was arrested for the theft.
Warrants /Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Forgery – Suspects Arrested
October 4 at 5:29 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle with three occupants traveling with an obstructed license plate in the 700 block of W. Huntington. He stopped the vehicle, made contact with the occupants and conducted computer checks, which revealed they all had warrants. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia and forged documents. The occupants were arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing
October 4 at 8:47 a.m., the manager of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject in their lobby refusing to leave after being asked multiple times. Officers arrived and advised the subject to leave and told her if she refused she would be arrested for trespassing. The female left the hotel.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
October 4 at 9:47 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lime reported her son was at her house uninvited, refusing to leave, and she has a restraining order against him. The subject has been arrested previously for violating the restraining order. Officers arrived and, after witnessing the violation, arrested the son.
Vehicle Burglary
October 4 at 10:24 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had forced entry into his locked vehicle sometime during the night and took his wallet and other personal items. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 4 at 11:20 a.m., the manager of an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject had ripped off an elevator shaft panel to crawl into a small space to sleep in. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 4 at 2:42 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Los Angeles walked outside his home and discovered his car was missing from where he last parked it in front of his home. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but did not locate it. The car was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
October 4 at 4:25 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the intersection of Primrose and Linwood. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. The driver found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Trespassing/Warrants – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 10:15 a.m., a caller reported a subject sleeping in an alley in the 100 block of W. Walnut. Officers arrived and located the subject. He had already been advised the day before to move out of the area. A no-trespass authorization was obtained by the reporting party and issued. The subject was advised and subsequently arrested due to outstanding warrants.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
October 5 at 4:30 p.m., an employee at a facility in the 100 block of W. Palm called regarding a male subject who has been advised regarding trespassing on the property that was back at the location. Officers arrived and located the subject. He said he knew he wasn't supposed to be there. He was arrested and issued a citation for trespassing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 2:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling north on Peck Road, swerving on the roadway. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The officer observed symptoms of the driver being under the influence. After a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested and held for sobering.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 6 at 4:32 a.m., dispatch received a call from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department advising that a security officer from a business in the 1700 block of S. Mountain called to report hearing a collision. Officers arrived and discovered the driver had fled prior to them arriving on scene. The vehicle was still there, but the doors were locked. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 6 at 10:29 a.m., an employee from a bank in the 400 block of E. Huntington called police to report a male subject outside asking customers to print things out for him inside the bank. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed he had a no-bail warrant. He was arrested for the warrant.
Fraud
October 6 at 10:32 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Crescent came in to report he had been receiving credit cards in his name and he had not applied for them. The officer took the information and investigation is continuing.
