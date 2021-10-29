Monroe Principal Slides Through Chocolate; Commended Students; Santa Fe Green Space in News

~ Monrovia High had three seniors recognized as Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program: Matthew Hui, Andrew Smithwick, and Kristoffer Kaufmann. https://tny.im/kxcyj
~ Superintendent Ryan Smith reports that because Monroe Elementary School raised $25,000 in its annual fundraiser, more than the $20,000 goal, that Principal Amanda Noriega slid through a slip-n-slide covered with chocolate sauce and whipped cream to celebrate her students' work. https://tny.im/kxcyj
~ Spectrum News 1 came to Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School to showcase the school's green outdoor spaces. Here's the report: https://tny.im/l27UA
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment