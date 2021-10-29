Burlington Stores Donates $5,000 to Wild Rose School

Monrovia Unified School District has received a $5,000 donation from Burlington Stores through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org. The donation will go toward school supplies to MUSD Wild Rose School of Creative Arts in celebration of the new Burlington store now open at 660 Huntington Dr.
Wild Rose Principal Paige Ramos said the money will be used to purchase musical sound makers and instruments for each classroom.
"We are delighted to receive this grant from AdoptAClassroom.org in partnership with Burlington," Ramos said. "A donation like this gives us the opportunity to purchase additional supplies that we were not anticipating having this school year."
Each time Burlington opens a new store, the company celebrates by adopting and funding a local elementary school in the store's community.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment