Power Outages Planned in Northeast Monrovia; Survey About Local Bus System

~ Southern California Edison has planned power outages in northeastern Monrovia to upgrade infrastructure, make improvements and repairs. The work area is between Foothill and Greystone from Canyon to Grand Ave. If you are going to have an outage you should have been notified. Outage times are: Saturday, Oct. 2 (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.), Sunday, Oct. 3 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.), Tuesday, Oct. 5 (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.), Thursday, Oct. 7 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.). For questions, call SCE outage phone number at 888-759-6056.
~ Foothill Transit would like you to take a survey of the local bus system to help create a better service plan. Take the survey here: https://is.gd/urpjrC
- Brad Haugaard
