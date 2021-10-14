News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Detectives Arrest Grand Theft Suspects; Women Fight in Road-Rage Incident; Sleeping Driver Hits Light Pole; License Plate Swap; and More
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 7:24 a.m., a caller requested a welfare check on a female subject in the 800 block of Alta. She had told a co-worker she was punched in the face by her boyfriend. Officers arrived and talked with both parties. During the investigation, it was learned the boyfriend slapped the girlfriend, causing a small scratch. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 1:46 p.m., detectives conducted surveillance at an address in a neighboring city in an attempt to locate two wanted burglary suspects. While at the location, the two suspects left in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and one of the occupants threw a loaded handgun and drugs from the vehicle. The two individuals were positively identified as the suspects in the grand theft case. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Assault – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 4:59 p.m., a caller reported a fight between two females in the parking lot of the business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Witnesses intervened and one of the parties left the location. Officers learned the fight was over a road rage incident. One of the females used her car keys to hit the other female over the head, causing a large gash. The suspect later turned herself in to police and was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 7 at 8:24 p.m., officers responded to a family disturbance in the 1900 block of Peck. The reporting party advised the male suspect had left the area in a white SUV and appeared intoxicated. Officers located the vehicle driving erratically in the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was too intoxicated to operate the vehicle safely and was arrested for DUI.
Weapon Offence – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 7:43 a.m., a caller reported that he was assaulted by a subject in the 800 block of E. Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and learned the victim had his phone knocked out of his hands by the suspect after a dispute over a parking space. The suspect then brandished a knife at the victim. The suspect was arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 8:51 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported parked in the 500 block of S. Lincoln. Officers arrived and located a male subject who was sleeping in the vehicle. An investigation revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 8 at 1:49 p.m., a caller reported that her vehicle was involved in a hit and run traffic collision in the 600 block of W. Huntington. No suspect information was obtained. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
October 8 at 3:36 p.m., the owner of the business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported that someone fraudulently cashed one of his employee's paychecks. An online banking application was used. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 8 at 9:48 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Mayflower and Evergreen observed a vehicle fail to stop for the stop sign. The driver also made several unsafe turning movements. The driver was stopped and the officers noticed he displayed symptoms of being under the influence. It was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision
October 9 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill and Mayflower. A driver was traveling east on Foothill when he fell asleep behind the wheel and collided with a light pole. The driver was not injured and had not been drinking.
Mail Tampering
October 9 at 8:46 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista called to report his mailbox was tampered with and mail was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
October 9 at 9:41 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista called to report her mailbox was also tampered with and mail was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
October 9 at 9:50 a.m., while an officer was patrolling the 500 block of N. Alta Vista, he located an empty mail package. The address on the package was from a residence in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista. He spoke with the victim and confirmed a mail theft did occur. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 10:22 a.m., a caller stated a male subject was urinating on the wall of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Court Order Violation / Mental Health Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 12:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Pomona regarding a subject trespassing in a rear yard. Officers arrived and found a subject who had a domestic violence court order restraining him from being at the location. They noticed the subject had open sores on his neck. Paramedics were dispatched to the location, but the subject refused to be treated. The suspect was arrested. While in custody, the subject began displaying behavior indicating he was in need of mental health treatment. He was then transported to a mental health facility to be evaluated by a professional.
Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Royal Oaks regarding a subject causing a disturbance at the location. The subject had a dispute with a resident and refused to leave. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject. During the investigation it was discovered he was in possession of property he claimed was given to him to polish. He also had lock picking tools. The subject was arrested for possession of burglary tools and released on a citation.
Fight in Progress
October 10 at 12:54 a.m., officers responded to a fight in progress in the rear parking lot of a business in the 100 block of W. Lime Avenue. When officers arrived, they located several subjects who said they had been involved in a fight with subjects who left the area in a Grey Nissan. Additional officers searched for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. Officers had Monrovia Fire Department respond to make sure all subjects were medically okay. All the subjects had been drinking and would not provide further information. Later the same day, two of the subjects came into the Monrovia Police Department station to provide additional details about the event and file a report. A report was taken and the investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 10 at 6:17 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 3300 block of S. Peck. Surveillance footage of the theft was collected by the investigating officer. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen License Plate
October 10 at 7:03 p.m., a female subject reported that her vehicle's license plate had been stolen and replaced with another vehicle's license plate while parked in the 200 block of W. Lemon. This plate was later found to be stolen from a vehicle in Sierra Madre. It is unknown when the plates were switched, but the recovered plate was reported stolen in the early part of September. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 11 at 6:48 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of S. Myrtle when he witnessed a traffic collision in the intersection of Myrtle and Colorado. He stopped and found one of the drivers was complaining of pain, so paramedics responded. The injured driver did not want to go to a hospital. After investigation, the driver found to be at fault was issued a citation for the traffic violation.
Theft
October 11 at 7:24 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Wildrose started his car to go to work and heard something wrong with his exhaust. He looked under his vehicle and saw someone had cut off and stolen his catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 11 at 7:58 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Myrtle walked to their vehicle, which was parked in the building's parking structure, and discovered someone had broken into it sometime during the night. Personal items had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 11 at 9:25 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Huntington and Primrose. Officers responded and found one of the drivers was complaining of pain so paramedics also responded. The injured driver did not want to go to the hospital. The non-injured driver was found to be at fault and was issued a citation for the traffic violation.
Vehicle Burglary
October 11 at 12:53 p.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Myrtle walked to his vehicle, which was parked in the parking structure, and discovered someone had shattered one of the windows. The loss from inside the vehicle is undetermined at this time. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 3:40 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Primrose when he contacted a subject who was found to have a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 6:05 p.m., a caller reported a male subject that was trespassing at a business in the 100 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He had been advised previously about trespassing on the property and was subsequently arrested.
Court Order Violation / Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
October 11 at 7:25 p.m., a caller reported that her adult son was at her residence in the 200 block of E. Lime in violation of a court order. She also said it appeared he was under the influence and possibly overdosing. Officers and paramedics responded. The subject then made suicidal statements and it was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was then transported to a facility for treatment and the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for filing charges.
Grand Theft
October 11 at 9:10 p.m., a witness observed a male subject underneath a vehicle using a power tool near the intersection of Mayflower and Chestnut. Officers arrived and located the vehicle, however, the suspect was gone. It was learned that the suspect had stolen the catalytic converter and was last seen driving a grey truck. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 12 at 1:15 p.m., the manager of a coin laundry business in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported someone had burglarized the business at around 3:00 a.m. that morning when the business was closed. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
October 12 at 7:20 p.m., a caller reported that a subject was vandalizing a wall in the 800 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was identified by a witness and admitted to the crime. He was also in possession of spray paint. The suspect was arrested.
Residential Burglary
October 12 at 10:03 p.m., a resident arrived home in the 900 block of California to find their rear sliding glass door shattered and the home ransacked. Two suspects were seen on surveillance at the front door, before they entered the backyard, at approximately 7:20 p.m. A sum of money, jewelry, and the family's passports were stolen. Investigation continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 3:29 a.m., an officer located a vehicle stopped in the roadway, blocking traffic near the intersection of Myrtle and Foothill. The driver provided a false name to the officer. After further investigation, the driver’s identity was confirmed and she was found to have a warrant for her arrest and no driver’s license. She was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
October 13 at 12:55 p.m., several callers reported a female subject running naked in the middle of the street in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded, along with paramedics, and located the subject. It was determined she needed to be seen by a mental health professional. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 13 at 2:21 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the intersection of Mountain and Royal Oaks. Officers responded and found one person involved in the collision complained of pain. Paramedics responded and she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Package Theft
October 13 at 3:09 p.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject on a bicycle stop in the 600 block of Monterey, walk onto someone's front porch and take a delivered package. The subject fled the area on his bicycle. Officers searched for the subject, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 13 at 3:51 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Cypress walked outside his home and discovered his vehicle, which was parked on the street in front of his house, had fresh collision damage that occurred sometime in the morning. This investigation is continuing.
