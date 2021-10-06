News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at JB Burgers
Dinner at JB Burgers, at the corner of Myrtle and Olive. Got the Double Burger for $5.75 and a small drink for $2. Double because it had two patties. Very good burger at a very good price!
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
10/06/2021
restaurants
