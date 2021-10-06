News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at JB Burgers

Dinner at JB Burgers, at the corner of Myrtle and Olive. Got the Double Burger for $5.75 and a small drink for $2. Double because it had two patties. Very good burger at a very good price!

- Brad Haugaard 
