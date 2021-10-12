News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Orphaned Dumbo is Sweet, Energetic and Friendly

Ten-year-old Dumbo came to the shelter after his owner sadly passed away. This sweet dog is energetic, friendly, and does well on a leash. He enjoys the company of other dogs, especially if they’re close to his size! Dumbo does well with new people, too. Dumbo would do best in a calm and quiet home where he can relax and play.

The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

